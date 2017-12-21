Local Soil and Water Conservation District Named District Of The Year

The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District (CW SWCD) was recently named the Conservation District of the Year at the annual convention held by the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Districts (MASWD).

The award is given annually to one of the 89 districts that goes above and beyond in conservation efforts within their county.

“The CW SWCD, established in 1956, has taken a leadership role in lake and forestry protection, water quality improvement and public education,” a release from Crow Wing County announcing the award said. “To date, The CW SWCD has completed over 18 Reinvest in Minnesota (RIM) Conservation Easements for forest and lake protection. This includes; 900 acres, and 8.5 miles of shoreline of developable land.”

Some projects that the CW SWCD have completed include:

Deerwood Summer Place Project-reduced 24 pounds of phosphorus and 4 tons of sediment.

17 curb-cut rain-gardens and two major stream restoration projects.

Nine forest stewardship plans for 955 acres.

Five Community Partnership Groups $ 90,000 for shoreline erosion and storm-water runoff projects.

City of Deerwood and Crosby adopted state minimal impact design standard ordinances.

ALUM Treatment to Cranberry Lake, tributary to Serpent Lake. Reducing 43 lbs. of phosphorus to Serpent Lake.

The CW SWCD receives over $2 million in legacy grants and $40,000 in federal grants.