Local Organizations Providing Info for Voters on District Changes

Political redistricting is happening on both state and local levels, affecting voting eligibility for many Minnesotans if their district switched due to lines being redrawn and potential precinct changes. Organizations like the League of Women Voters work to update people on these types of changes, particularly in areas where active chapters reside.

Bemidji, Brainerd, and Park Rapids all have leagues that work with people in the area to ensure they have correct information when the voters hit the polls.

Both the 7th and 8th Congressional Districts saw changes in terms of areas lost and gained, with parts of western Minnesota (including Bemidji and Bagley) joining the 8th District, while Wadena County and the southern part of Hubbard County joined the Seventh District.

Carolynne White, co-chair of voters service with the Park Rapids chapter of the League of Women Voters, explained the logic behind the redistricting for Districts 7 and 8.

“The southern part of Hubbard County is more farmland and the northern part is more tourism,” White said. “So, they put that in the 8th District and the 7th District is the ag district.”

Minnesota primaries will take place in August, with midterm elections happening in November.

The League of Women Voters maintains a website where eligible voters can understand where they can vote in-person and what the requirements are, therefore saving time and helping them make informed decisions.

