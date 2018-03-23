DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Local Legislatures Give Update on 2018 Session at Eggs & Issues Panel

Sarah Winkelmann
Mar. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

“It is a perfect opportunity for us to hear from the leaders of the area about all of the different issues that they care about, that’s how things get done at the capitol,” said Sen. Paul Gazelka, the Senate Majority Leader.

Put on by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber, today’s Eggs and Issues event started off by diving right into the big topic of tax conformity.

“We want to make sure that individuals aren’t paying more taxes and we want to make sure businesses aren’t paying more taxes,” Sen. Gazelka, (District 9) said. “That will be the challenge so we are working with the governor right now  and at this point he wants a $1.4 billion dollar tax increase over the next 4 years and we want to be revenue neutral or less taxes.”

With representation from both the House and the Senate, sharing their thoughts.

“We absolutely have to work on this issue, we have to make sure we are in alignment with the federal government and that we get it right,” said Rep. Josh Heintzeman, (District 10A).

Another hot topic discussed was the issue of school safety and how legislatures are working hard to make sure students in Minnesota schools are safe.

“That has to do with mental health dollars and making sure we have resources that we can identify kids that are in trouble and are doing some of the things that are happening around the county,” Sen. Gazelka said. “We need to make sure our school buildings are safer, we want to provide money for risk assessments so they can have professionals come in and say this is where you are vulnerable and we want to explore how do we help our local schools with their ability to choose what they need to do.”

The morning also included ongoing conversations of the workforce shortage and the effect on affordable housing.

“I don’t necessarily think that’s an affordable housing issue, it’s just a housing issue,” said Sen. Carrie Ruud . “I want to talk about workforce housing and not just affordable housing and if we broaden that dialogue I think we will have a better solution and answers.”

With over one hundred members of the local business community in attendance, the legislatures will take back information as the 2018 session continues.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Plans To Spread Their Wings With New Expansion

NJPA Celebrates 40 Years of Service

1,700 Tutors Needed Throughout Minnesota

Brainerd Lakes Community Job Fair Scheduled for April 4

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Tasha T. said

Such an incredible human being!! She is changing lives and has only just begun.... Read More

Judi Taylor said

She's my granddaughter too and a wonderful one at that. I am so proud of her for... Read More

Cathy Lenk said

That is my granddaughter she touches the heart. Thank you for sharing her story... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Latest Story

Over 150 Businesses On Display At MMBA Home And Outdoor Show

This weekend is the annual Home and Outdoor Show in Brainerd, with businesses showing off their services to potential customers. It’s a one stop
Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Over 150 Businesses On Display At MMBA Home And Outdoor Show

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Rally Against Domestic Violence To Be Held In Bemidji

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Brainerd High School Student Wins CLC Graphic Design Contest

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Bemidji Home Face Moderate Damage In Early Morning Fire

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Voigt Named CLC Women's Basketball Coach

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.