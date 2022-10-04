Local Educator Gives Loon Presentation at New York Mills Public Library

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Did you know that Minnesota is the only state with the loon as its state bird? That’s just one of the many fun facts about the animal that was taught by Steve Maanum during his presentation on loons, held last week at the New York Mills Public Library.

Maanum’s goal during the presentation (titled “The Loon: History of a Minnesota Icon”) was to educate his audience about the state bird and to have them walk away with a curiosity and desire to study an animal of their choosing. Maanum also spoke on his personal experience in preserving the loon population through management efforts.

During the presentation, Maanum became quite animated, constantly interacting with his audience, perhaps due to his passion for loons and teaching people about them.

“I think that would definitely be a way of saying it,” said Maanum, “I’m very passionate about that, and all that I do with the teaching.”

Maintaining a level of engagement with your audience is key for any great presenter, and that, combined with Steve Maanum’s enthusiasm for the Minnesota state bird, proved that this presentation wasn’t just for the birds.

Maanum will be returning to the New York Mills Public Library on October 12th to talk about the world of wildlife photography.

