Local Authors Celebrate Completion Of New Children’s Book “Sissy Goes Tiny”

A day that local authors Becky Flansburg and B.A. Norrgard have been long waiting for has finally arrived. Their new book, Sissy Goes Tiny, has been brought to life.

“I almost cried and I’m not a crier. It was just so amazing to all the work that goes in, and then actually finally putting your fingers on it,” said Flansburg.

Sissy Goes Tiny was co-written by two long-time friends who grew up in Brainerd together, and one of whom now lives in a tiny house.

“I’ve been in mine for five years. The lifestyle has just really opened up a lot of avenues for me and a lot of opportunities for me that I wouldn’t have had before,” Norrgard explained.

The idea for Sissy Goes Tiny came last spring when Flansburg and Norrgard were talking about Norrgard’s experience living in a tiny house and how, though increasingly popular, a child’s perspective on the experience is not often seen.

“We didn’t see anything that addressed it from the child’s point of view. Like what is a kid going to think? This is crazy,” added Norrgard. “So that was really the inspiration.”

The children’s book follows main character, Sissy, as she and her family choose to “live tiny” and do more with less.

“Experiences mean more than a drawer full of stuff. Repurposing and just being creative about what you have and hanging onto things that make your heart sing,” said Flansburg.

Flansburg and Norrgard, and their publisher Audrey Press, chose to have the book printed locally at Bang Printing, right in Brainerd.

The book making process began around ten days ago when the plates were created and the pages of the books were printed. On Friday, after much excitement, Sissy Goes Tiny was bound, and the finished product was complete.

“I think that it’s an awesome book. I think it will reach kids. I think it will reach parents to see things from the kid’s perspective,” said Bang Printing sales representative Brian Jansma. “It’s fun to do any book that has life-changing impact.”

Just like Sissy in Sissy Goes Tiny, authors Flansburg and Norrgard prove that whether it be downsizing to “live tiny” or writing a book, we are all capable of what we set our mind to.

“It’s been fun to just kind of grow through this project together,” Norrgard said. “Gosh, here we are being published. It’s crazy.”

“It was a beautiful moment and I will remember it forever and I just hope other people want to have that moment too. Because it’s possible. Totally possible,” Flansburg said.