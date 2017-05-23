DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Little Falls Teenager Arrested For Drug Possession

Mal Meyer
May. 23 2017
Leave a Comment

A Little Falls teenager was arrested during a search warrant of a property allegedly used for marijuana sales. Cheyenne Jaye Marie Hart, 19, was arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance charges.

According to a Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force press release, the search happened on Thursday, at a home on the 1000 block of 10th Avenue SW. Two people, including Hart, were found at the location when the search warrant was executed.

The homeowner, identified as Stephen Michael Burke, 38 of Little Falls, was not home at the time of the warrant. Burke was arrested in October for fifth-degree possession and fifth-degree possession with intent to sell. He previously plead guilty to having a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle in March 2016.

During the search, investigators located approximately two pounds of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Based on the locations of the marijuana found, Hart was arrested and transported to the Morrison County Jail where she was booked and released. A male party that was home at the time was not charged with any crime.

A report by law enforcement will be sent to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office for review of potential criminal charges against Burke for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff Office, the Little Falls Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Several Arrested After Drug Trafficking Investigation In Little Falls

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Jeremy Jenkins said

Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Latest Story

Health Advisory Issued For Elevated Chemical Levels In Bemidji

The Minnesota Department of Health has updated health-based advisory values for two industrial chemicals found in groundwater in the East
Posted on May. 23 2017

Recently Added

Health Advisory Issued For Elevated Chemical Levels In Bemidji

Posted on May. 23 2017

Minnesota Legislature Goes Into Special Session

Posted on May. 23 2017

Minnesota Lynx Players To Receive Olympic Rings

Posted on May. 23 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.