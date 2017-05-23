Little Falls Teenager Arrested For Drug Possession

A Little Falls teenager was arrested during a search warrant of a property allegedly used for marijuana sales. Cheyenne Jaye Marie Hart, 19, was arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance charges.

According to a Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force press release, the search happened on Thursday, at a home on the 1000 block of 10th Avenue SW. Two people, including Hart, were found at the location when the search warrant was executed.

The homeowner, identified as Stephen Michael Burke, 38 of Little Falls, was not home at the time of the warrant. Burke was arrested in October for fifth-degree possession and fifth-degree possession with intent to sell. He previously plead guilty to having a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle in March 2016.

During the search, investigators located approximately two pounds of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Based on the locations of the marijuana found, Hart was arrested and transported to the Morrison County Jail where she was booked and released. A male party that was home at the time was not charged with any crime.

A report by law enforcement will be sent to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office for review of potential criminal charges against Burke for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff Office, the Little Falls Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.