Little Falls Schools Placed On Lockdown: Fugitive Arrested

Schools in Little Falls were placed on lock down today as the U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest a fugitive who had a history of not cooperating with law enforcement.

29-year-old Abdel Hafiz was arrested without incident at a home in the 200 block of 7th Street NW in Little Falls. Hafiz had 17 arrest warrants out on him at the time he was taken into custody.

Prior to making the arrest on Hafiz, the Superintendent of Little Falls schools was notified, and it was decided that nearby St. Mary’s Middle School and Lincoln Elementary School would temporarily be put on lock down.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force assisted in making the arrest.

