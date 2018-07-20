Lakeland PBS
Little Falls Man Sent To Hospital After Alcohol Related Crash

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 20 2018
A Little Falls man is in the hospital after crashing his car in Belle Prairie Township. Police believe alcohol was involved in the incident.

It happened last night around 8:30. The Morrison County Sheriff’s office received a report of car leaving the Wal-Mart parking lot at a high rate of speed. The caller was able to get the license plate and description of the car involved.

While deputies were in route, they received information that there was a one-car crash with possible injuries on Hawthorne Road, approximately 4 miles east of Little Falls in Belle Prairie Township. When deputies arrived at the accident scene, they noticed that the car involved was the same one they received the driving complaint about.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Jason Uebelacker, 48, of Little Falls was traveling east on Hawthorne Road. Uebelacker’s car went off road near a curve and rolled.

Uebelacker was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with unknown injuries. The case is still under investigation. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Fall Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

