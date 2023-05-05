Little Falls Man Ejected From Motorcycle in Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Little Falls man was injured after being ejected in a motorcycle crash near Motley.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on May 4 at approximately 8:31 p.m., Joseph Sumner, 22, was traveling west on 320th Avenue in Scandia Valley Township. Sumner stated he was approaching 20th Avenue when his foot caught the road and he lost control in the curves. This incident caused him to run off the roadway. Sumner was then ejected from his motorcycle.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene. They transported Sumner to Staples Hospital by the Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Scandia Valley Fire & Rescue also assisted on the scene.

