Little Falls Man Dies in Accident at Firewood Processing Facility

Lakeland News — Dec. 7 2023

A 39-year-old Little Falls man has died in an accident at a firewood processing facility near Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Hector Gonzalez Zelaya was found trapped in a firewood processing machine by co-workers. Deputies and first responders arrived and attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful, and Zelaya was declared dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 10:30 yesterday morning at Minnesota Firewood, located about seven miles north of Little Falls in Fort Ripley Township.

