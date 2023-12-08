Little Falls Man Dies in Accident at Firewood Processing Facility
A 39-year-old Little Falls man has died in an accident at a firewood processing facility near Little Falls.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Hector Gonzalez Zelaya was found trapped in a firewood processing machine by co-workers. Deputies and first responders arrived and attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful, and Zelaya was declared dead at the scene.
The accident happened around 10:30 yesterday morning at Minnesota Firewood, located about seven miles north of Little Falls in Fort Ripley Township.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.