Little Falls Man Dies in Accident at Firewood Processing Facility

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 39-year-old Little Falls man has died in an accident at a firewood processing facility near Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Hector Gonzalez Zelaya was found trapped in a firewood processing machine by co-workers. Deputies and first responders arrived and attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful, and Zelaya was declared dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 10:30 yesterday morning at Minnesota Firewood, located about seven miles north of Little Falls in Fort Ripley Township.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today