An 82-year-old Little Falls man died earlier this week after being trapped under a backhoe at a construction site in Little Falls.

The man has been identified as Ralph Hauer. The incident happened just before 6 PM on Monday at the intersection of 11th Street and 6th Avenue NE in Little Falls.

Hauer was pronounced dead at the scene.

