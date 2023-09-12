Little Falls Holds 50th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For 50 years and counting, Minnesota residents – whether they’re from Little Falls or out of town – continue to flock towards the Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair. Traditionally held the weekend after Labor Day, the event lets visitors see what the litany of vendors has to offer.

“I think any time you’re going to have an event that’s been around for 50 years, I think that lends itself to a lot of credibility on the quality of the event,” said Big Poppa’s Kettle Corn co-owner Scott Foley.

“It’s always a good draw,” said Pretty Kinz Boutique Vendor Geri Zigans. “There’s always a lot of people, and it’s crazy to see how many come through here. It’s such a small town, so it’s pretty cool.”

While the variety of items at the fair is the main attraction for the attendees, it’s the community that keeps the vendors coming back to the annual event.

“It’s just such a good venue,” said Foley. “There’s a lot of people, there’s a lot of traffic and everybody is happy to be here and enjoy the different vendors, all the different shops. I don’t think there’s many that rival this, so it’s fantastic.”

From Brainerd, to Maple Grove, to even St. Cloud, the fair brings in people from all over Central Minnesota. According to them, there’s a sense of both unity and coexistence that’s kept Minnesotans coming for now 50 years.

“Just walking down the street, there’s so much variety and people help each other out,” said Foley. “Other vendors are helping each other and it really is a very tight knit people so it’s a lot of fun.”

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair is already confirmed for next year on Sept. 7-8.

