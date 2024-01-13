Little Falls Boys’ B-Ball Bests Pierz; Pioneer Girls Defeat Flyers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As part of a doubleheader Friday, Pierz hosted Little Falls in both boys’ and girls’ basketball. The Pierz boys’ team was looking for their 5th straight win while Little Falls was going for their 7th, and for the girls, the Pioneers had a 4-9 record against the Flyers’ 6-5.

On the boys’ side, the Flyers took down the Pioneers in a 69-66 thriller, where Pierz’s Joseph Stuckmayer and Little Falls’ Brayden Jordan led their respective teams with 20 points each. The Pierz girls beat Little Falls 47-41 – Alyssa Sadlovsky led all scoring for the Flyers with 21 points.

