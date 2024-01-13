Lakeland PBS

Little Falls Boys’ B-Ball Bests Pierz; Pioneer Girls Defeat Flyers

Lakeland News — Jan. 12 2024

As part of a doubleheader Friday, Pierz hosted Little Falls in both boys’ and girls’ basketball. The Pierz boys’ team was looking for their 5th straight win while Little Falls was going for their 7th, and for the girls, the Pioneers had a 4-9 record against the Flyers’ 6-5.

On the boys’ side, the Flyers took down the Pioneers in a 69-66 thriller, where Pierz’s Joseph Stuckmayer and Little Falls’ Brayden Jordan led their respective teams with 20 points each. The Pierz girls beat Little Falls 47-41 – Alyssa Sadlovsky led all scoring for the Flyers with 21 points.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Falls to Moorhead on the Road

Crosby-Ironton Boys’ Basketball Coach Galovich Breaks 800 Wins

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Defeats Grand Rapids 63-46

Cass Lake-Bena Girls’ Basketball Beats Deer River at Home

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.