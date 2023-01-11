Lions Clubs of District 5M9 Have a Blast (from the Past) at Mid-Winter Convention

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Once a year, Lions Clubs in District 5M9 come together to recognize the accomplishments each club has achieved for their community. At this year’s Mid-Winter Convention held at Cragun’s on Gull Lake, members went back to the 1950s, put on their hoop skirts, and took a trip on the dance floor to celebrate.

Lions Clubs International has over 1.4 million members worldwide and has served the Brainerd and Baxter communities for some time. As a non-profit service organization, the Lions say they are not in it for themselves. Any money that is raised goes right back into the community.

With 64 clubs in District 5M9 celebrating over the weekend, there were a number of activities and seminars for members to attend and learn from, including lessons on the internet and how to watch for scammers phishing for information.

The Lions Club is always seeking new members to join their organization. More information on District 5M9 can be found on their website.

