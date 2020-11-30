Line 3 Replacement Pipeline Receives Final Approval From Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enbridge Energy now has all the required federal and state permits it needs to start construction on replacing its Line 3 crude oil pipeline after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency gave the company the construction storm water permit needed for the project to move forward.

The permit was the last hurdle that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge needed to clear to begin work on the $2.6 billion dollar project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the independent Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave their final approvals last week. Replacement segments in Canada, North Dakota, and Wisconsin are already complete, but environmental and tribal groups are still fighting the project.

Juli Kellner, communications specialist for Enbridge, says, “Line 3 is poised to provide significant economic benefits for counties, small businesses, Native American Communities, and union members – bringing 4,200 family-sustaining, mostly local construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and additional tax revenues at a time when Northern Minnesota needs it most.”

In a statement, Enbridge stressed safety as their top priority. They claim there are measures they put in place to help contain the spread of COVID-19 between workers and that the workers will have strict coronavirus testing and screening protocols to follow.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today