Lakeland PBS

Line 3 Replacement Pipeline Receives Final Approval From Minnesota

Chris BurnsNov. 30 2020

Enbridge Energy now has all the required federal and state permits it needs to start construction on replacing its Line 3 crude oil pipeline after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency gave the company the construction storm water permit needed for the project to move forward.

The permit was the last hurdle that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge needed to clear to begin work on the $2.6 billion dollar project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the independent Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave their final approvals last week. Replacement segments in Canada, North Dakota, and Wisconsin are already complete, but environmental and tribal groups are still fighting the project.

Juli Kellner, communications specialist for Enbridge, says, “Line 3 is poised to provide significant economic benefits for counties, small businesses, Native American Communities, and union members – bringing 4,200 family-sustaining, mostly local construction jobs, millions of dollars in local spending and additional tax revenues at a time when Northern Minnesota needs it most.”

In a statement, Enbridge stressed safety as their top priority. They claim there are measures they put in place to help contain the spread of COVID-19 between workers and that the workers will have strict coronavirus testing and screening protocols to follow.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Sets Up Snow Plow Plan for if Drivers Get COVID-19

Northwest Minnesota Foundation Participating in GivingTuesday

Cuisine Cash Helping Brainerd Lakes Area Restaurants Earn Money

In Business: Bemidji Brewing Creates Artist Marketplace

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.