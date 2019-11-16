Line 3 Pipeline Tour Visits Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Supporters of the Line 3 pipeline replacement project came together and signed pieces of the Line 3 pipe as a semi truck made its to the Twin Cities today from Bemidji.

The $26 billion project is a replacement of the current pipeline that has been in since the early 1960s. The purpose of the pipeline tour is for people to get a chance to see what the pipe actually looks like rather than hearing it.

“Everybody wants clean water and the best way to ensure that is the safest transportation possible, and it’s been proven time and time again and the safest possible way is by pipeline. It’s not about stopping the oil, the oil is coming right now by rail, and it should be coming via pipeline which is the safer method,” said oil and gas industry safety consultant Mike Schoneberger.

The tour has already made stops in Crookston and Thief River Falls and plans to visit other cities within the next few months.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today