Lakeland PBS

Line 3 Pipeline Tour Visits Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 15 2019

Supporters of the Line 3 pipeline replacement project came together and signed pieces of the Line 3 pipe as a semi truck made its to the Twin Cities today from Bemidji.

The $26 billion project is a replacement of the current pipeline that has been in since the early 1960s. The purpose of the pipeline tour is for people to get a chance to see what the pipe actually looks like rather than hearing it.

“Everybody wants clean water and the best way to ensure that is the safest transportation possible, and it’s been proven time and time again and the safest possible way is by pipeline. It’s not about stopping the oil, the oil is coming right now by rail, and it should be coming via pipeline which is the safer method,” said oil and gas industry safety consultant Mike Schoneberger.

The tour has already made stops in Crookston and Thief River Falls and plans to visit other cities within the next few months.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Conference in Bemidji Looks at Overcoming Racism and Dismantling White Supremacy

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen Visits Bemidji

Frizzell Furniture Gallery Opens New Store in Bemidji

Bemidji Community Theater Brings “Annie” to Town

Latest Stories

Conference in Bemidji Looks at Overcoming Racism and Dismantling White Supremacy

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen Visits Bemidji

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Win-E-Mac Football Falls in First-Ever Trip to State Semifinals

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

In Focus: Disney's Frozen Jr. Coming To The Reif Center

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Chipotle Soon To Open New Restaurant In Baxter

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.