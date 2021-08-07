Line 3 Pipeline Opponents File Suit for Rights of Wild Rice

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

OGEMA, Minn. (AP) — Opponents of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline that’s being replaced across northern Minnesota are taking a unique legal approach to try to halt construction — they are suing on behalf of wild rice.

Wild rice is the lead plaintiff in a complaint filed Wednesday in White Earth Nation Tribal Court. The lawsuit, which names the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources among the defendants, is only the second “rights of nature” case to be filed in the U.S., according to Frank Bibeau, a lawyer for the White Earth tribe.

The DNR said it is reviewing the lawsuit and had no further comment.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today