Line 3 Pipeline Opponents File Suit for Rights of Wild Rice

Lakeland News — Aug. 6 2021

OGEMA, Minn. (AP) — Opponents of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline that’s being replaced across northern Minnesota are taking a unique legal approach to try to halt construction — they are suing on behalf of wild rice.

Wild rice is the lead plaintiff in a complaint filed Wednesday in White Earth Nation Tribal Court. The lawsuit, which names the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources among the defendants, is only the second “rights of nature” case to be filed in the U.S., according to Frank Bibeau, a lawyer for the White Earth tribe.

The DNR said it is reviewing the lawsuit and had no further comment.

