Lindbergh Elementary School Unveils Their Brand New Basketball Court To The Community

Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls unveiled their brand new outdoor basketball court today with help from members of US Bank and Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Josh Okogie.

The Minnesota Timberwolves along with partners from US Bank have a program called Our Courts Our Future in which they give communities a chance to vote to win a new outdoor basketball court. On June 1st it was announced that Lindbergh Elementary won the contest.

For Okogie, giving back to the game of basketball at events like this is what it’s all about.

“I remember when I was a little kid there were countless role models in my life that came and gave back, so I think it’s my duty to do the same,” said Okogie.

Of course, the new basketball court couldn’t have been possible without the support from the local community.

“I’ve heard countless stories of people that grew up here through their parents or through their brother or sisters who live elsewhere, who made a point to vote every single day,” said Little Falls Superintendent Stephan Jones.

The looks on the children’s faces as the new court was being unveiled showed pure joy.

“I like the Timberwolves logo and the U.S. Bank logo because I like football and it’s on the stadium and the hoops are really nice, it has really improved from where it was a little bit ago,” said Little Falls 6th grader Jacob.

“Everything is really cool about this court, the hoops are really nice, it’s just way better than the other one,” said Little Falls 8th grader Mark.

Having an NBA player to help unveil the court made it an even more special day for the kids.

“It was crazy he was like right here and I was right by him and he’s a pretty good player, he started out really good last season and coming into a new year,” said Jacob

“This brings me joy, so anytime I have a chance to come back and share my knowledge or just play around, I’m more than happy to do it,” said Okogie.

“Kids are going to be saying Mom, Dad, take me to the Timberwolves court, I want to play on the good court,” said Jones.

The new basketball court already has a few pickup games played on it and anyone in the community is welcome to enjoy the court now that it is officially open.