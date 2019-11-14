Lakeland PBS

Light Up A Life: Honoring The Life and Remembering The Memories Of Our Loved Ones

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 14 2019

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care will Light Up A Life for hospice care in honor and memory of the life of Libuse “Libby” Tweedale who was put on hospice earlier this year as well as remembering other families who have lost loved ones due to being in hospice care.

On Christmas Day, 2015, Tweedale suffered from a severe heart attack while visiting her son Cliff and family in Park Rapids. She then relocated the area which then led her to being transferred to Diamond Willow, an assisted living facility. Just three years later, Tweedale had another heart attack and at the time hospice was offered to the family.

“Learning about hospice care was a journey for us. Hospice wasn’t about those last days, it was about enhancing the quality of life in the days my mom had left. Hospice was a gift for both mom and our family.” said Cliff Tweedale.

The Tweedale family is one out of 161 patients and their loved ones who received Hospice Care through CHI St. Joseph’s Health this past year. Providing specialized healthcare with comfort and dignity has been Hospice Care’s privilege for 32 years. Hospice Care has a passion for helping people live each day to the fullest, making more meaningful moments possible.

The public is invited to celebrate the life of Tweedale as well as support any other families who have lost a loved one during this holiday season by giving a gift in honor or in memory of a loved one. Gifts of $25 or more to the Hospice Care Light Up A Life program helps bring individualized care to those in need of pain and symptom management, counseling, spiritual care, and respite services.

The lighting will be held at the Heartland Lakes Community Tree at 6 p.m on Friday November 29th in Park Rapids.

Donations can be made at CHI. St. Joseph’s Health south lobby.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

