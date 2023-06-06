Lexington Manufacturing Celebrates 25 Years in Brainerd

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For this week’s In-Business we visited Lexington Manufacturing who is celebrating 25 years of operations in Brainerd this June. The company’s 140-thousand square foot facility is located near Brainerd’s industrial park and produces components for commercial door and window companies.

Originally from Minneapolis, the company expanded to the Brainerd area in 1998 and found roots in the community. In a place where seasonal work was abundant, they provided year-round jobs to residence. They also provided the parts for some of the doors now all over the community including in Brainerd Public Schools and the new Essentia Health Care building.

But the company is more than just the products it makes. It’s the people who comprise it. Some of whom have been there since Lexington came to Brainerd. Plant Manager Jim Gardiepy says, “I take a great deal of pride in making this facility an excellent place for all of our associates.” And President Mike Dillon shared his thoughts on the company’s connection with the community. “We’re happy and proud to be here in Brainerd” he said, “we’ve have a lot of support, we’ve got room to grow, we’ve got plans to grow, and I think that’ll be a big part of our future.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today