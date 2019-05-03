Level Three Sex Offender Moving To Brainerd

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reports that level three predatory offender, Christopher Eugene Wheeler, 45, will be moving to an address in the vicinity of Wise Road and Gregory Way in rural Brainerd, MN on or about May 13, 2019.

Wheeler has a history of sexual contact with known female children and teens. A Notification of Release Fact Sheet is available on the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office website located through www.crowwing.us.

Sheriff Goddard states, “My office has an aggressive monitoring system in place to help ensure public safety from predatory offenders. Mr. Wheeler has served his sentence imposed on him by the court and he is transitioning into the community. The law prohibits specific information on where predatory offenders reside, work or attend school. We don’t want to cause any fear in the public but desire to create awareness. I would ask that the public report any suspicious activity or people to law enforcement.”