Level 3 Sex Offender Released To Hackensack Area

A level 3 sex offender, meaning the highest risk to re-offend, has moved to the Hackensack area. Michael John Black, 54, was released into the area on March 10th. An announcement wasn’t posted by the Department onto their Facebook page until March 23rd.

Black is described as a white male, is 6’4″ tall, weighs lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a slender build.

According to a notification of release, Black has a history of sexual contact, including penetration, with male and female victims, age 7-15. He was known to his victims and had used physical force to gain compliance with his victims

He has moved to the 100 block of Highway 371 North, Hackensack, MN.

Black is no longer wanted by law enforcement, as he has served a sentence imposed on him.

A community notification meeting has been scheduled for March 29, 2017 at 5:30 PM at the Hackensack Hub (formerly known as the Senior Center) located at 213 First Street South, Hackensack MN.

The release information and public fact sheet will be available on the Cass County Sheriff’s Office website located at www.casssheriff.com, though one has not been posted as of 3:15 PM on March 28th. A notice is available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ Cass.County.Sheriffs.Office.