Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Motley Area

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to the rural Motley area.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 35-year-old Joshua Matthew McMillen moved to the vicinity of Dogwood Lane on September 27th.

According to a fact sheet from the Sheriff’s Office, McMillen was designated a Level 3 offender for previous sexual contact with a known teenaged male victim, where coercion was used to gain compliance.

McMillen has served his time and is now wanted by law enforcement at this time. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather to raise awareness. Law enforcement believes an informed public is a safer public.

