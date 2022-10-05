Lakeland PBS

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Motley Area

Lakeland News — Oct. 4 2022

Joshua McMillen

A convicted Level 3 predatory offender recently moved to the rural Motley area.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that 35-year-old Joshua Matthew McMillen moved to the vicinity of Dogwood Lane on September 27th.

According to a fact sheet from the Sheriff’s Office, McMillen was designated a Level 3 offender for previous sexual contact with a known teenaged male victim, where coercion was used to gain compliance.

McMillen has served his time and is now wanted by law enforcement at this time. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather to raise awareness. Law enforcement believes an informed public is a safer public.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor Kills Todd County Woman

13-Year-Old Motley Girl Dies in Boat Crash Near Hackensack

Two-Vehicle Collision Kills Baxter Man

Two Minors Sent to Hospital in One-Vehicle Rollover South of Little Falls

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.