Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Hackensack Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Level 3 predatory offender has been released from custody and has moved to the Hackensack area.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says Ronald Emil Borchert was released on Tuesday and will be living in Turtle Lake Township in rural Hackensack.

Borchert engaged in sexual conduct with an undercover officer posing as a female teenager. Conduct including engaging in sexual conversation, soliciting a victim to engage in sexual conduct, and exposing himself over video chat. He also used bribes to gain compliance and attempted to meet in person.

Borchert is not wanted by police at this time. A press release says the notification is not meant to increase fear in the community but is to keep the public informed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today