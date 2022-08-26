Lakeland PBS

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Hackensack Area

Lakeland News — Aug. 25 2022

Ronald Emil Borchert

A Level 3 predatory offender has been released from custody and has moved to the Hackensack area.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says Ronald Emil Borchert was released on Tuesday and will be living in Turtle Lake Township in rural Hackensack.

Borchert engaged in sexual conduct with an undercover officer posing as a female teenager. Conduct including engaging in sexual conversation, soliciting a victim to engage in sexual conduct, and exposing himself over video chat. He also used bribes to gain compliance and attempted to meet in person.

Borchert is not wanted by police at this time. A press release says the notification is not meant to increase fear in the community but is to keep the public informed.

By — Lakeland News

