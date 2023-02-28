Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Blackduck Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A level 3 predatory offender with a history of possessing and engaging in the sexual exploitation of children has moved to Blackduck.

According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old James Edward Storholm moved to Blackduck either on or after February 13, 2023. He will move to the 28000 block southeast of Hornet Township. Stormholm was released on April 8, 2020 after serving his sentence.

Storholm is categorized as a risk level 3 offender. He has a history of possessing child sexual abuse images, and engaging in sexual contact with female and male children. This contact includes sexual touching and penetration. He also showed one victim pornography.

Stormholm has served his sentence imposed upon him by the court and is transitioning into the community. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but rather to raise awareness. Law enforcement believes an informed public is a safer public.

