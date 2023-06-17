Legislation to Protect MN Election Workers Goes Into Effect

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Election workers in the state of Minnesota have new measures in place to protect them from threats, harassment, and intimidation due to their work.

Under the new legislation, which took effect Thursday, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office hopes the state’s 30,000 election workers can have confidence and peace of mind while administering free and fair elections.

The law makes it illegal to:

intimidate election workers;

interfere with the administration of an election;

disseminate personal information of an election official;

obstruct access of any election official tot he location where elections are occurring;

tamper with voting equipment;

tamper with the Statewide Voter Registration System, registration list, or polling place; or,

access the Statewide Voter Registration System without authorization.

Anyone found in violation of this law would be guilty of a gross misdemeanor with civil penalties of damages and up to $1,000 for each violation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today