Legislation to Protect MN Election Workers Goes Into Effect
Election workers in the state of Minnesota have new measures in place to protect them from threats, harassment, and intimidation due to their work.
Under the new legislation, which took effect Thursday, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office hopes the state’s 30,000 election workers can have confidence and peace of mind while administering free and fair elections.
The law makes it illegal to:
- intimidate election workers;
- interfere with the administration of an election;
- disseminate personal information of an election official;
- obstruct access of any election official tot he location where elections are occurring;
- tamper with voting equipment;
- tamper with the Statewide Voter Registration System, registration list, or polling place; or,
- access the Statewide Voter Registration System without authorization.
Anyone found in violation of this law would be guilty of a gross misdemeanor with civil penalties of damages and up to $1,000 for each violation.
