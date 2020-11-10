Lakeland PBS

Legal Challenges Planned After Protections for Gray Wolves Removed

Lakeland News — Nov. 9 2020

Wildlife advocates and environmental groups are challenging the removal of federal protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S.

Two coalitions of groups have filed notice that they plan to sue the U.S. Interior Department in federal court unless protections are restored. The Trump administration last week ended longstanding federal safeguards for gray wolves in the lower 48 states. That put states and tribes in charge of overseeing the predators and opens the door to more hunting.

Gray wolves have recovered from near extinction in parts of the country but remain absent from much of their historical range. Colorado wildlife officials plan to reintroduce wolves in coming years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: 2020 MN Deer Opener Coming Up on November 7

Trump Administration Removes Most Gray Wolves from Endangered Species List

Judge Rules MN Regulators Properly Considered Line 3 Construction Impacts

DNR To Hold Second Confiscated Equipment Auction

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.