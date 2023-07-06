Leech Lake’s “Welcome Babies” Celebration Brings Infants, New Families into the Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tribal leaders and elders welcomed the newest members of the Leech Lake Reservation and other Indigenous communities at the 5th annual Welcome Babies celebration last week.

First held in 2018, the ceremony welcomes infants and new families into the community and provides educational resources related to maternal health and early childhood development. The event offers a platform to share Anishinaabe principles, traditions, and stories.

This year, families were also able to meet and take photos with Elmo from “Sesame Street” and access “Sesame Street” books and coloring pages.

