Leech Lake Tribal Officers Respond To Complaint Near Allens Bay

Leech Lake Tribal Officers responded to a complaint in the area of Allens Bay in Cass Lake on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they saw a sawed off shotgun in plain view and after trying to detain the suspects one of them fled on foot.

The scene was secured and after securing a search warrant officers seized the shotgun, 160 rounds of ammunition, and 24 grams of an unknown powder believed to be associated with the sales of illegal substances.

Charges are pending in Beltrami County.