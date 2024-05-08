May 8, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Leech Lake Tribal Officers Respond To Complaint Near Allens Bay

Leech Lake Tribal Officers responded to a complaint in the area of Allens Bay in Cass Lake on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they saw a sawed off shotgun in plain view and after trying to detain the suspects one of them fled on foot.

The scene was secured and after securing a search warrant officers seized the shotgun, 160 rounds of ammunition, and 24 grams of an unknown powder believed to be associated with the sales of illegal substances.

Charges are pending in Beltrami County.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Breaking News

Bemidji Area Schools to Terminate 13 Teachers Due to Budget Cuts for 2024-2025 School Year

News

Bemidji Softball Takes Advantage of Errors, Wins Third Game of Season

News

Bemidji Boys Golf Plans to Build Off Hot Start Entering Second Half of Season

Community

BI-CAP Awarded $1.1 Million Dollar Grant To Empower Young Workers and Strengthen The Workforce