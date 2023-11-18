Leech Lake Secretary/Treasurer Elected to Serve on NCAI Executive Committee

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s Secretary/Treasurer has recently been elected to serve as the Midwest Regional Vice President for the National Congress of American Indians’ Executive Committee.

According to their press release, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) is the oldest and largest American Indian and Alaskan Native organization that advocates for the broad range of issues confronting tribal governments and communities.

Leonard Fineday will lead the organization’s efforts in the Midwest Region to serve as a liaison between the NCAI and tribes throughout the region. The Midwest Region includes 36 tribal nations and the states of Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity and look forward to working collaboratively with other tribal leaders throughout the Midwest to advance tribal sovereignty and elevate the needs of tribal governments and communities,” said Fineday in a statement.

Fineday also serves on the Federal Reserve Bank’s Center for Indian Country Development Leadership Council, the Minnesota Children’s Justice Initiative Advisory Board, and as a member of the Cass Lake-Bena School Board.

