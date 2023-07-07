Leech Lake Gaming Bringing Smoking Back to Most of Their Casinos

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Leech Lake Gaming is bringing smoking back to most of their casinos.

Beginning July 17th, cigarette smoking will be allowed inside Northern Lights Casino in Walker, Cedar Lakes Casino in Cass Lake, and White Oak Casino in Deer River. The smoking ban will remain in place at their Shingobee on the Bay property.

Leech Lake Gaming CEO Michael Michaud said in a press release that gambling and smoking go hand in hand and that all casinos in Las Vegas have re-introduced smoking. He said after reviewing the properties’ data, they determined that smoking is a key component for guests in choosing which casino they’ll visit.

Michaud said that they will offer non-smoking sections in the casinos to cater to those who do not smoke. He also noted that industry standards state only 13-17% of people who gamble also smoke, but said Leech Lake Gaming feelings it’s important to those who do smoke in northern Minnesota to have a choice.

