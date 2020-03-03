Leech Lake Frostfest Returning Soon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In two weeks, the third annual Leech Lake Frostfest will be making a return to Walker City Park.

The March 14th day is expected to be full of outdoor activities including:ice golf, live music, craft beer, local foods, lumberjack games,cornhole tournament, dog sled rides, a fat-tire bike demo, and a pet adoption event.

Frostfest started three years ago as an opportunity to celebrate winter with a family-friendly festival, that promotes outdoor education and activities in the Leech Lake area, while fundraising for a local entity.

This year, the Frostfest proceeds will benefit the students of WHA.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.leechlakefrostfest.com.

