Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Frostfest Returning Soon

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 3 2020

In two weeks, the third annual Leech Lake Frostfest will be making a return to Walker City Park.

The March 14th day is expected to be full of outdoor activities including:ice golf, live music, craft beer, local foods, lumberjack games,cornhole tournament, dog sled rides, a fat-tire bike demo, and a pet adoption event.

Frostfest started three years ago as an opportunity to celebrate winter with a family-friendly festival, that promotes outdoor education and activities in the Leech Lake area, while fundraising for a local entity.

This year, the Frostfest proceeds will benefit the students of WHA.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.leechlakefrostfest.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

