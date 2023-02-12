Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Chairman Reacts to Cancellation of Huber Mill Project

Lakeland News — Feb. 12 2023

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe chairman Faron Jackson Sr. has provided a statement on the band’s stance on the now cancelled Huber Mill project.

The announcement from Huber Engineered Woods came days after a Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling that said Huber would need to conduct a more in-depth environmental review.

The band, who was at the center of the legal challenge, did support the project and the financial effects it would bring. But with the mill planned to be in Cohasset, about one mile from the reservation, concerns over environmental impacts and lack of initial communication from Huber caused further conflict.

“Communication with all of the stakeholders on a project of this scale is key to its success,” said Jackson. “The tribe was not consulted within a timely or meaningful manner. In the end, it was Huber’s choice to cling to a single location with wetlands that project the water quality for treaty-protected wild rice and a location with active bald eagle nests.”

The $400 million Huber mill was expected to bring around 160 jobs to the area.

By — Lakeland News

