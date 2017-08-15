DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Leech Lake Celebrates First Solar Project To Benefit Low-Income Families

Mal Meyer
Aug. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

The only solar energy project in the entire United States to benefit the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is up and running on the Leech Lake Reservation.

The many tribal, environmental and community engagement groups involved during the process are coming together to turn on the solar array. The site behind the Prescott Community Center is one of five on the reservation. In total, the nearly half a million dollar project is considered a long term investment.

“We can permanently address energy poverty by delivering solar energy directly to low-income communities,” said Jason Edens, the director of Rural Renewable Energy Alliance (RREAL).

Last year, Leech Lake Reservation Energy Assistance help pay off the energy bills of nearly 1,000 families in Beltrami, Cass, Hubbard and Itasca counties.

“Our energy assistance isn’t able to cover everyone that requests energy assistance, especially if it’s a bad year,” said Brandy Toft, the environmental deputy director for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

The installations will power an additional 100 homes for low-income families who may have to decide to pay one bill over another.

“The heating season can be a period of dread, anxiety – ‘how am going to ensure I can keep my house warm of my children?'” explained Edens to the crowd.

The installation is also providing for those who worked on it. The Initiative Foundation from Little Falls helped three students at Leech Lake Tribal College receive the necessary license to build the structures.

“Anytime we can help somebody develop the skills so that they can be economically self-sufficient and give back to their community, you’re having a good day,” said Don Hickman, the vice president of Workforce and Community Development at the Initiative Foundation.

The organizations hope that this lays the ground work for others to save some green while going green.

“RREAL has really provided a really groundbreaking project that’s exciting to hopefully see replicated not only here but across the country,” said Anna Carlson, the Northwest Regional Coordinator for Clean Energy Resource Teams.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Prospective Students Hear About Green Energy Jobs In Electrical Construction

Company Wants To Enable Minnesotans With Solar Energy

Minnesotans Weigh In On Potential Oil Pipeline Expansion Project

Solar Energy Capability Increases In Minnesota

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Construction Underway For The Heartland Activity and Wellness Center In Park Rapids

A Better Connection and the Heartland Activity and Wellness Center have set out to break cycles of poverty, substance abuse, domestic violence,
Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Construction Underway For The Heartland Activity and Wellness Center In Park Rapids

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Community Spotlight: Local Business Paints To Strengthen Work Relationships

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

UTV Crash Injures Two Teens In Wadena County

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Minnesota May Change How It Grades School Performance

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Sen. Carrie Ruud Receives CGMC Award

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.