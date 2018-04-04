Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Releases Primary Results

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Election Board has certified the results of the Primary Election that was held on Tuesday, April 3.

In the race for Secretary-Treasurer, Incumbent Arthur “Archie” LaRose received 843 votes will advance to the general election along with Donald “Mick” Finn Sr. who received 546 votes.

In the contest for District I Representative, Robbie Howe received 184 votes and 96 votes went to Rose Robinson.

Incumbent Steve White will advance along with Janice Dahmen for the race for District II Representative. Both automatically advanced to the General Election and no Primary was held.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will hold their General Election on June 12.