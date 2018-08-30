Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Lawsuit Restores $85 Million for MinnesotaCare

Anthony Scott
Aug. 30 2018
Leave a Comment

Minnesota will receive $85 million after they filed a lawsuit against the federal government because payments from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) were reduced to MinnesotaCare in 2017.

The reducing payments came after MinnesotaCare was expanded under the Affordable Care Act, providing insurance to people that have income just above the requirement for Medicaid eligibility.

The reduction in payments to MinnesotaCare by the CMS was related to President Trump’s decision to eliminate cost-sharing subsides for insurance purchased in the individual market.

“Last fall, without analysis or justification, the federal government cut funding for MinnesotaCare, eliminating cost-sharing related payments,” said Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper, in a statement released by the Minnesota’s Department of Human Services. “I am pleased today they acknowledge Minnesota is entitled to return of some of that funding. We are assessing whether this sufficiently addresses our concerns raised in the lawsuit.”

The lawsuit resulted in the CMS working with Minnesota to design a new formula for MinnesotaCare. The revised plan returns approximately 72 percent of the federal funding that was taken away in December 2017. It is not yet clear whether the CMS will make similar adjustments for 2019.

MinnesotaCare provides insurance for 89,000 low-income, working Minnesotans.

New York also filed a similar lawsuit regarding their basic health plan and also prevailed.

 

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

2018 Cruise With The News Grand Drawing

Lakeland PBS Presented With Rebate Check For Solar Energy Switch

Brainerd American Legion Baseball Confident Heading to the State Tournament

Repeat Tax Fraud Offender Sentenced to Ten Years

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Tennis Beats Bemidji In Triangular

Posted on Aug. 30 2018

Latest Stories

Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Tennis Beats Bemidji In Triangular

Posted on Aug. 30 2018

Bemidji School District Recognizes Outstanding Educators

Posted on Aug. 30 2018

Brainerd Public Schools Presents 2018 Employee Above And Beyond Awards

Posted on Aug. 30 2018

BSU's American Indian Resource Center Holds Day Of Welcome

Posted on Aug. 30 2018

A Family Food "A" Fair!

Posted on Aug. 29 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.