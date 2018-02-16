Law Enforcement Turns Sights To Suicide Prevention In Light Of Tragedy

In light of the recent shooting tragedy at a shooting range in Baxter, local law enforcement is turning its sights to raising awareness on suicide prevention.

Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted sat down with Lakeland News and told us how law enforcement continues to advocate for suicide prevention awareness and about the different resources people in the Brainerd Lakes area can use in the case of suicidal thoughts or times of crisis.

The number for the mobile crisis line is 218-828-HELP (4357).

More comments from Exsted can be found in the video below: