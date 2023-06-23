Lakeland PBS

Law Enforcement, Casino Administration Execute Drug Bust at Thief River Falls Seven Clans Casino

Mary BalstadJun. 23 2023

The Red Lake Nation announced on June 22 the execution of a major drug bust at the Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls.

According to a press release, the tribal council worked in collaboration with the Red Lake Police Department and casino administration during the operation. The coordination resulted in a “successful interception and seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs.” The council reported a large quantity seized from the drug bust. There is no information on what drugs were seized.

The success of the operation falls in line with the mission of the tribal council.

“The Red Lake Tribal Council, the Red Lake Police Department and the casino administration, stand united in prioritizing the protection of its staff and patrons,” the release read. “Recognizing the urgent need to eradicate illicit substances from their premises, the Tribal Council has consistently advocated for a secure and drug-free environment within the Reservation, and at its gaming properties.”

The Red Lake Tribal Council extends its gratitude to law enforcement and casino administration for addressing the issue. They also say it sends a message that illegal drugs and activity is not tolerated and will be met with punitive action.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Two Charged with Felony Neglect After Death of Child on Red Lake Reservation

Air Quality Alert Issued for Northern Minnesota Until 6 AM Thursday

Grace White Hosts 2nd Annual Basketball Camp at Red Lake

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter from Drunk Driving Crash

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.