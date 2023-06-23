Law Enforcement, Casino Administration Execute Drug Bust at Thief River Falls Seven Clans Casino

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Red Lake Nation announced on June 22 the execution of a major drug bust at the Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls.

According to a press release, the tribal council worked in collaboration with the Red Lake Police Department and casino administration during the operation. The coordination resulted in a “successful interception and seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs.” The council reported a large quantity seized from the drug bust. There is no information on what drugs were seized.

The success of the operation falls in line with the mission of the tribal council.

“The Red Lake Tribal Council, the Red Lake Police Department and the casino administration, stand united in prioritizing the protection of its staff and patrons,” the release read. “Recognizing the urgent need to eradicate illicit substances from their premises, the Tribal Council has consistently advocated for a secure and drug-free environment within the Reservation, and at its gaming properties.”

The Red Lake Tribal Council extends its gratitude to law enforcement and casino administration for addressing the issue. They also say it sends a message that illegal drugs and activity is not tolerated and will be met with punitive action.

