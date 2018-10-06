Lakeland PBS
Larry Aitken, Advocate For Indian Education, Passes Away At 74

Nathan Green
Oct. 5 2018
Larry Aitken, a man who dedicated his life to Indian education by helping establish the Leech Lake Tribal College, passed away Thursday at the age of 74. Aitken served as a professor of Ojibwe studies for several institutions spanning three decades.

Northern Peace Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements. An overnight wake will be held Sunday, October 7th, followed by a traditional service on Monday, October 8th. Services will be held at the Onigum Community Center in Walker.

