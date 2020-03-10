Lakeland PBS

Large Sinkhole in Hubbard County Forces Detours

Nathan Green — Mar. 10 2020

Credit: Hubbard County Emergency Management

People traveling in Hubbard County are being detoured from an area road due to a large sinkhole.

Lakeport Township County Road 93 is closed one-half mile east of State Highway 64, and detour signs have been posted. The road has a large sinkhole and is currently impassable.

The public is encouraged to stay away from the area until it’s fixed. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office will update the public when new information becomes available.

