Large Sinkhole in Hubbard County Forces Detours

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

People traveling in Hubbard County are being detoured from an area road due to a large sinkhole.

Lakeport Township County Road 93 is closed one-half mile east of State Highway 64, and detour signs have been posted. The road has a large sinkhole and is currently impassable.

The public is encouraged to stay away from the area until it’s fixed. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office will update the public when new information becomes available.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today