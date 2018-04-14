Laporte School Board Approves Eliminating Music Program

Social media has lit up over a recent decision made by the Laporte School Board to eliminate Laporte School’s music program at the end of this school year. The curriculum committee is citing years of declining participation in the music program.

To address concerns about the lack of music curriculum, the district has approved the creation of a rhythm and motion education for pre-K and kindergarten students. Elementary teachers will then integrate music curriculum into their classroom. There is pushback from students, parents, and alumni who are extremely upset about the music cuts.

Two meetings have been scheduled for Thursday, April 19th at 6:30 PM and Friday April 20th at 9 AM.