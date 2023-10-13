Laporte Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Beet Truck Incident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Laporte man has died from injuries he sustained when he was run over by a beet truck in the city of Humboldt in far northwestern Minnesota.

According to the Kittson County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Patrick Gendron was washing windows on his beet truck on Monday morning when he fell backwards onto the ground and was run over by another beet truck. Gendron was seriously injured and airlifted to a Grand Forks hospital.

His family reports he died on Wednesday. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

