Lane Closures on Highway 2 Between Bena and Ball Club Starting July 20
Drivers on Highway 2 between Bena and Ball Club will experience delays due to lane closures and lane shifts beginning July 20th as road workers begin resurfacing the highway.
The resurfacing is expected to continue through late August, and drivers who would like a map of the project location can visit www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/
MnDOT wants to remind drivers to slow down and avoid distractions while work is being done on the highway.
