Lakewood Health System Meeting COVID-19 Demand

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The surge of COVID-19 cases Lakewood anticipated is here. They mention in a release from November 27th, over the past few weeks, the number of positive cases in Minnesota and our local communities have been steadily increasing. However, Lakewood Health System has been planning a response to this predicted surge since early March. They say they are ready to face this reality head-on.

Lakewood has expanded their clinic space over the past several months to. help provide more services to the increasing amount of people needing to be seen. Patients can still schedule an appointment to be tested without having the exit their vehicles with Lakewood’s drive-up COVID swabbing tests.

Due to high demand in COVID test results, Lakewood says the current wait time to see your test results is three to seven days. Anyone tested at Lakewood would receive a phone call if they tested positive. Patients who tested negative will receive a MyHeath message, email, or mailed letter, but would not receive a phone call.

They finished their release by employing the public to do their best to limit the amount of patients seen at Lakewood.

“Stay home whenever possible; when you do go out, wear a mask over your mouth and nose; keep six feet or more between people. These are simple things we can all do to help make a difference. Thank you for partnering with us as we continue to meet these challenges together!”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today