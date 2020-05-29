Lakewood Health System’s Eagle Bend Clinic to Reopen on June 1

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lakewood Health System’s Eagle Bend clinic will reopen next week to see patients for preventive care of ongoing medical conditions. Lakewood’s Browerville clinic will be dedicated to seeing patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Eagle Bend clinic in Staples plans to open on Monday, June 1st and will be open through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also starting June 1st, Lakewood’s Browerville clinic will be dedicated to seeing patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. This reopening comes after an increased prevalence of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the southern service area. Clinic hours will remain the same from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment at either clinic, the public is asked to call 218-894-1515.

