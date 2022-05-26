Lakeland PBS

Lakewood Health System Launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ Program

Hanky HazeltonMay. 25 2022

A walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation.

This Thursday, May 26th and every Thursday at 5:15 p.m. Lakewood’s Main Campus in Staples, will be encouraging area residents to take a step toward a healthier and better approach to our bodies health.

Lakewood Health System is asking all participants to meet outside the main campus entrance prior to the start of the walk.

With the tremendous help and participation from many, It has had success in hundreds of cities around the world. It has also shown improved health results for countless people.

With Lakewood demonstrating an exceptional level of care and commitment to their community a “Walk with a Doc” will team up with Lakewood Health System, and provide support and answer questions during the walk.

The Walk is open to the community. Participation is free and pre-registration is not required, but all participants will need to sign a waiver prior to walking.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Hanky Hazelton

