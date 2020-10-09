Lakeland PBS

Lakewood Engage Receives Minnesota Department of Education Grant

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 9 2020

Lakewood Engage, Lakewood’s community health initiative, was recently awarded the ‘Expanding Food Access’ grant from the Minnesota Department of Education. The awarded amount was $96,248.27 and is intended to address food insecurities related to the impact of a positive Coronavirus diagnosis.

“Food insecurity isn’t just about hunger, it describes a household’s ability to purchase, prepare and afford a sufficient quantity of healthy food. COVID-19 brings on a variety of complex challenges for families to face while staying home and staying safe,” said Alicia Bauman, Director of Community Health at Lakewood. “This grant allows Lakewood Health System to support patients and their families who are dealing with a COVID-19 diagnosis, by overcoming complex barriers related to healthy eating and healing.”

The Meals at COVID+ initiative was launched in early October which will provide 14 homemade frozen meals (including milk) for all members of the household for any Lakewood patient testing positive for  the virus who meets food insecurity criteria.

The grant funding period ends December 31st, but will be reassessed if there is continued need, according to Lakewood Health officials.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Lakewood Health System Confirms Staff Member Tested Positive For COVID-19

Regional Health Care Providers Discuss Importance of Wearing Masks in Public

Dr. Albrecht Named New Chief Medical Officer at Lakewood Health System

Lakewood Health System’s Eagle Bend Clinic to Reopen on June 1

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.