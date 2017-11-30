DONATE

Lakes Area Warned Of Fire Danger By National Weather Service

Clayton Castle
Nov. 29 2017
Portions of northern Wisconsin and northeastern Minnesota are being warned about possible fire dangers due to weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service, out of Duluth, sent out a warning to many communities, including the counties of Itasca, Aitkin, and Crow Wing, saying that the gusty and dry weather increases the risk of fire and that “it would be a good idea to avoid burning today if possible and be cautious with any burning or disposing of burned material.”

The release also notes that a weather system expected to come through on Sunday night will significantly bring down the risk.

