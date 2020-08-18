Lakeland PBS

Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project Selects New Executive Director

Lakeland News — Aug. 18 2020

The Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project has found its new executive director in Crosby native Brian Andrews.

Andrews takes over the 16-year-old non-profit organization that works with juvenile offenders in Crow Wing County to help them become a positive influence within the community. The program usually takes about 40 to 50 cases a year within Crow Wing County, and they are currently the only restorative justice program in the surrounding area.

The Brainerd-based program works daily with six county police departments, as well as all school districts in the county.

