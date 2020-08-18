Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project Selects New Executive Director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project has found its new executive director in Crosby native Brian Andrews.

Andrews takes over the 16-year-old non-profit organization that works with juvenile offenders in Crow Wing County to help them become a positive influence within the community. The program usually takes about 40 to 50 cases a year within Crow Wing County, and they are currently the only restorative justice program in the surrounding area.

The Brainerd-based program works daily with six county police departments, as well as all school districts in the county.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today