Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project Selects New Executive Director
The Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project has found its new executive director in Crosby native Brian Andrews.
Andrews takes over the 16-year-old non-profit organization that works with juvenile offenders in Crow Wing County to help them become a positive influence within the community. The program usually takes about 40 to 50 cases a year within Crow Wing County, and they are currently the only restorative justice program in the surrounding area.
The Brainerd-based program works daily with six county police departments, as well as all school districts in the county.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.