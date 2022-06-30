Lakeland PBS

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Receives Over $50,000 to Fund New House

Ryan BowlerJun. 29 2022

It’s always great to see communities come together. The Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity has been raising funds through different fundraisers and benefactor events to help put struggling families in safe, affordable homes.

On Wednesday, they collected money for a new Habitat home in Pequot Lakes. $52,794 was raised to help fund the building of a new house there for a family in need.

The Greater Lakes Association of Realtors is presenting a check to the Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity. That check is the proceeds from a Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars event. 12 local couples that take private dancing lessons danced in April for 300 people to raise money for the house.

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity is currently looking for dancers for next year’s event. If you are interested in dancing or just becoming a volunteer, you can call them at 218-828-8517 or visit their website.

By — Ryan Bowler

